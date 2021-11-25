Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

