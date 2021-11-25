Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.