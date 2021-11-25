Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 894 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

