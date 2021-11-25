Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 931 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

