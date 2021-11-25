Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

