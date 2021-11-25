Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

