Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 555 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.