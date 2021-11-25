Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 409 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

