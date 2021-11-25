Saul Centers (BFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/17/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/15/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

9/30/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

9/28/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

