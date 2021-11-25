Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 415,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

