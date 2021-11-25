Sardar Biglari Buys 26,706 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.95 per share, for a total transaction of $363,747.00.
BH traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
