Sardar Biglari Buys 26,706 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.95 per share, for a total transaction of $363,747.00.

BH traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Biglari by 11.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

