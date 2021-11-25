Sam Landman Acquires 6,000 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $22,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

