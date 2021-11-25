salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,207. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

