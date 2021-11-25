Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.