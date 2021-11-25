Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.43.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.