Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.