Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,442 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

