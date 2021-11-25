Royal Bank of Canada Buys 27,364 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,748,000 after acquiring an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.