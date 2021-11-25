Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

