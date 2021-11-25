Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.68

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.68 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 139.74 ($1.83). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 135.82 ($1.77), with a volume of 25,193,498 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.81.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 688 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £983.84 ($1,285.39). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 13,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($25,925.27). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,555 shares of company stock worth $14,988,294.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

