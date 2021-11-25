Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

