Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.94. 625,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,163. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $353.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

