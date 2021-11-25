Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 8.5%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 13,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

