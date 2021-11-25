Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.

RWA stock opened at GBX 789.86 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.35. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company has a market cap of £605.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

