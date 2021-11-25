Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.
RWA stock opened at GBX 789.86 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.35. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The company has a market cap of £605.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31.
Robert Walters Company Profile
