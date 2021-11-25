RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RISE Education Cayman were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU opened at $0.60 on Thursday. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU).

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.