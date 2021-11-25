Reviewing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.79 $20.32 million $2.53 9.03

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

