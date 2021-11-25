Reviewing Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evolus and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.78%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -162.78% -145.33% -27.23% Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98%

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolus and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $56.54 million 5.96 -$163.01 million ($3.78) -1.60 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 32.73 -$24.42 million ($0.02) -1.16

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolus beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

