REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of REV Group worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.44.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.