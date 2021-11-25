Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 367,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

