Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/12/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:APP opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,992 shares of company stock worth $84,892,928.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
