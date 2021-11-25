Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for FirstGroup in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

