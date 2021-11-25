Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $134.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,869 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

