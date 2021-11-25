Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 614 ($8.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON RTO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 619.80 ($8.10). 1,027,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 600.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 877.02. The company has a market cap of £11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36).

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

