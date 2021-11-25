Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

