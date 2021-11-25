Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

