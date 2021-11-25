Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after purchasing an additional 263,767 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LILAK opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

