Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,500 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meredith by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Meredith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. Meredith’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.