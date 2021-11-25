Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $414,000 Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $624,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $102,770.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,193 shares of company stock valued at $883,910 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.