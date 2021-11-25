Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 140,400 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

