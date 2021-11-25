Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.18

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 6709207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.