Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The company has a market cap of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

