Regal Wealth Group Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

RTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 3,464,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,341. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

