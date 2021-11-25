Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys A$61,750.00 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Michael Hannington acquired 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,750.00 ($44,107.14).

Michael Hannington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Hannington acquired 1,000,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

