Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

11/8/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

11/5/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

10/5/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 246,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $65.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,634 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

