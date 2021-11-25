Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

