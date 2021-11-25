Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 3,464,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,341. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

