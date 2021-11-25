Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.