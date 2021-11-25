RAVE Restaurant Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,091% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
