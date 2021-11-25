RAVE Restaurant Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,091% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

