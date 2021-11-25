Rari Governance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.01 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $348.08 million and $16.01 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $30.93 or 0.00053252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,482 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

