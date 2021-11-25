Randal J. Kirk Buys 206,004 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGEN stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $837.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.